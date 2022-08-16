Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

AVTE stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $623.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $32,233.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.