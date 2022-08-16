Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.54, but opened at $24.00. Aerovate Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 251 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $170,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $596.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.20.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Articles

