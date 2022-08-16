Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

AVTE opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $27.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $170,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

