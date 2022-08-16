Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
AVTE opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $27.83.
Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
