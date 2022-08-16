Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

AVTE opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $623.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $32,233.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.