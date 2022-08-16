Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %
AVTE opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $623.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $32,233.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
