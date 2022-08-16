Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) PT Raised to €150.00

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €121.00 ($123.47) to €150.00 ($153.06) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($115.31) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €140.00 ($142.86) to €130.00 ($132.65) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeroports de Paris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF traded up $12.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.74. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.82.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.