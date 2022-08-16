AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Cowen

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

AdTheorent Trading Down 5.3 %

ADTH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.67. 219,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,888. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. AdTheorent has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

Institutional Trading of AdTheorent

About AdTheorent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,792,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at $15,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at $15,679,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at $5,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

