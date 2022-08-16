Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Ithaka Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ithaka Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,814 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 3.5% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Adobe by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the software company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $446.45. 46,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $208.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $394.34 and a 200-day moving average of $423.68. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

