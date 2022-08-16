Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Up 10.4% in July

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 971,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Adient by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 69,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. 15,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,389. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.71.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

