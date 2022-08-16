Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Adagio Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ADGI opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Adagio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $78.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagio Therapeutics
About Adagio Therapeutics
Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.
