Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Adagio Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADGI opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Adagio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagio Therapeutics

About Adagio Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADGI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 213,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Adagio Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.