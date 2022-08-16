Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Adagio Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADGI stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $437.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagio Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Adagio Therapeutics by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adagio Therapeutics by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

