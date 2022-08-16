Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

