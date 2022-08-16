Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Down 10.8% in July

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Acme United Stock Down 1.5 %

ACU stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $98.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.88. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Acme United

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

In other Acme United news, Director Brian Barker bought 1,300 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,185,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,275 shares of company stock worth $72,588 and have sold 2,543 shares worth $80,590. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acme United during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Acme United by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Acme United by 4.8% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

