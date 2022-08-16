ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Update

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

ACM Research Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 5.82%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $542,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,826,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 982.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ACM Research to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

