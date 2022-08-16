Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after purchasing an additional 950,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amgen by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $251.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

