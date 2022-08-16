Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after purchasing an additional 950,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amgen by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Amgen
In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $251.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.96.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
