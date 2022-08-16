Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the software company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

ADBE stock opened at $451.02 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

