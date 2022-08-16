Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 61,000 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,703,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,914,000 after purchasing an additional 255,498 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,788,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $117.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

