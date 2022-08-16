Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

