Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,178 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.