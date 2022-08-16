Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1,297.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,395,000 after buying an additional 1,116,830 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21.

