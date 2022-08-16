Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,842,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 829,064 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,461,000 after acquiring an additional 56,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

