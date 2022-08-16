Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $1,356,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.8 %

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $104.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

