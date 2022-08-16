Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,992,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CCI opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.85. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.