Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 724,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,984 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 912,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

