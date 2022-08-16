ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.39-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.06. 5,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,323. The stock has a market cap of $665.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.