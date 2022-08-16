Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,396 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 4.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Accenture worth $593,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 58,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 24,082.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 418,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,944,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

Accenture Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.87. 19,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,561. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $202.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

