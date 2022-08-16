Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Down 13.0% in July

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 887,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. 14,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,222. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 211.76%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

