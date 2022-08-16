Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Purchases 3,024 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America makes up about 0.8% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX owned about 0.22% of Liberty Latin America worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 9,976,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,677,000 after acquiring an additional 157,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 125,006 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,749,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 467,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,064,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 215,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 114,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LILAK shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

LILAK stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

In other news, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

