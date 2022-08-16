Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,233 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 4.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.7 %

C traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,247,360. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

