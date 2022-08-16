Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,500 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Acacia Research
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.
Acacia Research Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Acacia Research has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.
About Acacia Research
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.
Featured Articles
