abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT Raised to GBX 150 at Royal Bank of Canada

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLFPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.84) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC cut shares of abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of abrdn from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on abrdn in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $190.60.

abrdn Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF remained flat at $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. abrdn has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.01.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

