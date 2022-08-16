Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in July

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Aben Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ABNAF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Aben Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
About Aben Resources
