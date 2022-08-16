Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 1,747.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,984,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769,152 shares during the period. Avidity Biosciences accounts for approximately 3.0% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Avidity Biosciences worth $215,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 66,322 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 112,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of RNA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,782. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

