Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $10.53 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 639,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,533,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,912,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.48. 17,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,673. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68.

