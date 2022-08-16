Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 3,300.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,719,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609,768 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $109,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,140,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,238.2% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 178,678 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

HEFA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.20. 538,293 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.