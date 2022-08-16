Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $41.28 Million Holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 3,673.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515,733 shares during the period. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $41,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dravo Bay LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 94,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYLB traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.36.

