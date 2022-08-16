Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $23.62 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 26,057.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,837,436 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,270,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,702. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.