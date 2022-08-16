Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8,407.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415,408 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $59,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,329,000 after purchasing an additional 822,090 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $36.46. 485,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,936,384. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.