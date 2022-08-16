Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8,407.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415,408 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $59,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,329,000 after purchasing an additional 822,090 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $36.46. 485,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,936,384. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of America (BAC)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.