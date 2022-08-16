A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells $97,159.76 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $97,159.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,016.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ATEN stock remained flat at $15.95 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 577,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in A10 Networks by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in A10 Networks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 427,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

