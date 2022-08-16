a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 845,400 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AKA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.54. 9,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

AKA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the first quarter worth $43,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 813.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.