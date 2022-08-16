9,824 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,824 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $204.74 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.05 and its 200 day moving average is $245.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

