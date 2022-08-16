9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 9 Meters Biopharma

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,454,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,511.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,454,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,511.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,330.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 9 Meters Biopharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NMTR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.