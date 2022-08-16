8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Financial Review

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and Ooma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $532.34 million 1.21 -$165.59 million ($1.58) -3.39 Ooma $192.29 million 1.74 -$1.75 million ($0.06) -229.17

Ooma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 8X8, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

92.7% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Ooma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 8X8 and Ooma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 7 6 0 2.36 Ooma 0 1 4 0 2.80

8X8 presently has a consensus target price of $11.54, suggesting a potential upside of 115.27%. Ooma has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 69.09%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Ooma.

Risk and Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -29.07% -96.59% -20.38% Ooma -0.83% -0.65% -0.30%

Summary

Ooma beats 8X8 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Ooma

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; Ooma Telo basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the Unites States; Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; and Ooma Telo 4G, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma 4G Cellular Adapter and battery back-up. In addition, the company offers Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; and Talkatone mobile app. It offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.