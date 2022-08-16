87,498 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,000. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $68.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

