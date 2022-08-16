7,576 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Natera by 878.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 912,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 819,597 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Natera by 101.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,180,000 after acquiring an additional 460,775 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Natera by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,589,000 after acquiring an additional 456,158 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Natera by 149.5% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 722,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after acquiring an additional 432,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 959,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,025,000 after buying an additional 418,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $26,884.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,531.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

