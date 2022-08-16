6,094 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Bought by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in CarMax by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in CarMax by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMX traded up $4.25 on Tuesday, reaching $105.67. 30,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,638. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

