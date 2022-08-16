5,551 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after buying an additional 1,261,423 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 170,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398,073. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,497. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

