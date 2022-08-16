4,618 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

