4,600 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 135,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 92,205 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $119.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

