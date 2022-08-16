29,949 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48.
