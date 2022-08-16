28,522 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,768,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.48. 39,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,029. The company has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

